Dahl went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Dahl was in the lineup for the fourth consecutive game since being activated from the injured list on July 1. Tuesday was not only his best effort in that span, but also one of his best of the entire season as he delivered an RBI double in both the fifth and seventh innings. Though he has only a 59 wRC+ across 173 plate appearances on the campaign, Dahl has recorded at least on hit in three of his last five starts.