The Rangers placed Dahl on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left rib cage contusion.
Texas manager Chris Woodward speculated earlier Wednesday that Dahl may have suffered a fractured or cracked rib cage a night earlier, but the Rangers are merely labeling his injury as a bruise for now. While that bodes well for Dahl's chances of avoiding an extended absence, he'll still be out of the mix for the next week and a half after shifting to the IL. The Rangers recalled outfielder Jason Martin from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move, but Khris Davis could be first in line to replace Dahl in the everyday lineup at designated hitter, while Willie Calhoun mans left field on a more regular basis.