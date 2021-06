Dahl (ribs) will likely need a rehab assignment before returning to the Rangers, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Dahl, who was eligible to come off the injured list Saturday, has been out of action since running into the outfield wall in Anaheim on May 25. Manager Chris Woodward said the outfielder will need a few more days before embarking on that rehab assignment. In the meantime, Khris Davis is serving as the primary DH, while Willie Calhoun holds down left field.