Dahl started in right field and went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

This was Dahl's first start since being activated off the injured list. He spent nearly a month on the IL with injured ribs, which included a significant two-week rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. "He's fully healthy," manager Chris Woodward told Doug Drawley of the Dallas Morning News. "We had a progression for him and didn't rush him back. He's playing with some confidence and can help us offensively. Especially since he was struggling before." Dahl hit just .207 with four home runs and 12 RBI over 43 games prior to hitting the injured list.