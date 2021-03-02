Dahl (shoulder) started at designated hitter and went 0-for-1 with a walk in Monday's spring game against the Giants.

The Rangers will not have Dahl take the field until about mid-March due to the shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. Until then, he'll get at-bats as DH. He's highly motivated after the Rockies non-tendered him during the offseason following a year in which he batted .183/.222/.247 through just 24 games. In addition to the shoulder, Dahl dealt with lower-back soreness. The 26-year-old is expected to start in left field and is just two years removed from an All-Star season.