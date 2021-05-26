Manager Chris Woodward admitted that the Rangers have some concern that Dahl suffered a fractured or cracked rib in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the Angels, Sam Blum of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are holding Dahl out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale and are labeling his injury as rib-cage soreness for the time being, but the outfielder could be sent in for additional follow-up tests to glean more information on the matter. Dahl has dealt with a variety of injuries since reaching the big leagues in 2016, and a fractured rib would almost certainly put the 27-year-old in line for another extended absence. Khris Davis is serving as the Rangers' designated hitter Wednesday, and he would likely be the main beneficiary of added playing time if Dahl is forced to go on the injured list.