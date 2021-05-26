site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' David Dahl: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Dahl (ribs) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Dahl exited Tuesday's game against the Angels with soreness in his rib cage. Khris Davis will enter the lineup as the designated hitter and bat sixth.
