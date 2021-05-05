site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' David Dahl: On bench against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Dahl isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Dahl will take a seat with southpaw Lewis Thorpe starting for Minnesota. Adolis Garcia will start in left field while Eli White takes over in center.
