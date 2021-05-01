site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' David Dahl: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Dahl isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Dahl will retreat to the bench with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez starting for Boston. Adolis Garcia will start in left field while Eli White gets the nod in center.
