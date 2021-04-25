Dahl (shoulder) entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter, went 0-for-2, and played three innings in left field in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

Dahl has been nursing a sore shoulder and hadn't started either of the last two games, although both were against left-handers and he may not have played due to the matchups. Texas manager Chris Woodward told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News that since the Rangers began a stretch of 19 consecutive days with a game Friday, he wanted Dahl to be 100 percent for that period of time.