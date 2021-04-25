Dahl (shoulder) will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the White Sox.
Texas withheld Dahl from the starting nine in each of the past three games, but he seemingly proved his sore left shoulder was no longer much of a concern after he entered Saturday's 2-1 loss as a reserve. He ended up playing three innings in the outfield and went 0-for-2 at the plate, which was enough for the Rangers to sign off on him entering the starting nine for the series finale. Dahl's return to the lineup will likely result in less work for Eli White.