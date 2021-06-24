Dahl (ribs) had his rehab assignment transferred from Triple-A Round Rock to Double-A Frisco, Kevin Sherrington of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Dahl was with Round Rock while they were on a homestand but will move to Frisco with the Express headed out on the road. He slugged a home run and knocked in four for Frisco on Wednesday, the fourth game of his rehab assignment. It's unclear when the Rangers plan to activate him, but he may not have an everyday role in Texas. The club has been intrigued by the improvement of Eli White, who is slashing .293/.370/.585 with three home runs since his callup 12 games ago.