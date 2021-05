Dahl is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Khris Davis will enter the lineup in place of Dahl, who had started in each of the Rangers' last seven games. Over that stretch, Dahl went 7-for-25 with a pair of home runs and a stolen base. The 27-year-old is slashing .223/.259/.369 across 140 plate appearances during his first season in Texas.