Rangers' David Dahl: Riding pine Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dahl is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Angels.
He will head to the bench with lefty Jose Quintana starting for the Angels. Adolis Garcia draws the start in left while Eli White gets the nod in center field.
