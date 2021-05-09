site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' David Dahl: Sits out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dahl is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
With a lefty (Justus Sheffield) on the hill for Seattle, the lefty-hitting Dahl will get a breather in the series finale. Willie Calhoun will man left field in place of Dahl.
