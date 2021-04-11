Dahl is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Dahl sat out Friday's 3-0 loss to the Padres in the series opener while battling an illness, but he checked back into the starting nine for Saturday's 7-4 loss, going hitless in three at-bats. The outfielder isn't believed to have suffered a setback with his health coming out of the contest, as manager Chris Woodward may just have wanted to keep the lefty-hitting Dahl on the bench with southpaw Adrian Morejon on the mound for San Diego. Eli White will cover left field in Dahl's stead Sunday.