Dahl is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres since he's feeling under the weather, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but the 26-year-old will nonetheless be held out of Friday's contest. Eli White will receive the start in left field in Dahl's absence versus San Diego.
