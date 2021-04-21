site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' David Dahl: Takes seat Wednesday
Dahl isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Dahl will get a breather after he went 1-for-13 with a walk and six strikeouts in the last three games. Eli White will start in left field Wednesday, batting eighth.
