Dahl went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Athletics.
Dahl notched his second three-hit effort over his last four games and scored the Rangers' only run in the fifth. Since being activated off the injured list July 1, Dahl is slashing .286/.310/.357 with two extra-base hits, two RBI, two runs scored and 1:6 BB:K over nine games. He's been pretty lousy overall, hitting just .221/.253/.343 with four homers, 14 RBI, 18 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 7:47 BB:K over 183 plate appearances. He's only 27 and has room for improvement, but Dahl hasn't the same since 2019 when he made the All-Star team.