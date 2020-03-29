Rangers' David Garcia: To start at Low-A
Garcia was set to open the season at Low-A Hickory before the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement of play, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Garcia is a 20-year-old catching prospect with adequate defensive skills, who added to his offensive profile in 2019. After collecting a combined 18 extra-base hits over 305 at-bats in 2017-18, he had 19 extra-base hits, including five home runs, over 184 at-bats in 2019. He's still behind Sam Huff on the organizational depth chart, but he's put himself on the radar entering 2020.
