The Rangers have selected Hagaman with the 133rd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-4 right-hander out of West Virginia, Hagaman could develop into a high-leverage reliever given a fastball that can touch 98 mph and a sharp slider. Texas will likely give him every chance to stay on a starter's track by improving his control and command and finding a reliable third pitch, but he would need to take a significant step forward in both areas.