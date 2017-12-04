Rangers' David Hurlbut: Joins Rangers on minor-league deal
Hurlbut agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Monday.
Hurlbut spent all of 2017 with Triple-A Rochester, posting a 3.44 ERA and 103:30 K:BB across 130.2 innings. The 27-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut, though he owns a respectable 3.27 ERA across seven minor-league seasons. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, though he'll likely open the season at Triple-A Round Rock as pitching depth.
