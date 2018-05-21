Rangers' David Ledbetter: Elects to retire

Ledbetter decided Monday to call it a career, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Ledbetter has elected to hang it up after making eight starts for Triple-A Round Rock in 2018. His year was off to a rough start, as he accrued a 6.09 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 44.1 innings. Ledbetter never managed to find his way into the big leagues.