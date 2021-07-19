Double-A Frisco placed Wendzel was placed on the 7-day injured list Sunday due to an unspecified issue.
Wendzel suffered a broken left hamate bone in late May and was activated from the injured list Saturday. It's unclear if his move back to the IL is related to the previous injury, or if he's dealing with a new concern.
More News
-
Rangers' Davis Wendzel: Back with Frisco following rehab•
-
Rangers' Davis Wendzel: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Davis Wendzel: Requires surgery•
-
Rangers' Davis Wendzel: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Rangers' Davis Wendzel: Joins player pool•
-
Rangers' Davis Wendzel: Impacted by injury in 2019•