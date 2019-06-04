Rangers' Davis Wendzel: Goes 41st overall to Texas
The Rangers have selected Wendzel with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Wendzel does not have plus power, but he excels in every other aspect of the game. He hit .377/.488/.623 with eight home runs and a 35:27 K:BB in 43 games as a junior, while showcasing above-average defense at third base. He is aggressive and deceptively athletic (his hair and beard look like they belong North of the wall), swiping 11 bases on 14 attempts this year. His agility will allow him to move to second base if necessary -- he played some shortstop in college but that is unlikely to happen in pro ball. Wendzel is already 22, so he will need to hit the ground running against pro pitching to remain relevant in dynasty leagues.
