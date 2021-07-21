Wendzel has been diagnosed with a left wrist sprain and will not play for a minimum of two weeks, Levi Weaver of The Athleticreports.

Wendzel suffered a broken left hamate bone in late May, but was able to briefly return to Double-A Frisco last week before going back on the IL on Sunday. It's not clear if the wrist issue is related to the previous injury. The team is hopeful that he'll be able to resume baseball activity some time next week, but he won't be activated until the first week of August at the earliest.