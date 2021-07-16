Wendzel (hand) began a rehab assignment July 8 with the Rangers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate. Through his first five games with the ACL club, Wendzel has gone 4-for-17 with a home run, triple, three walks, eight runs and five RBI.

Before heading to the ACL, Wendzel had been sidelined for about six weeks with a surgically repaired left hand. The Rangers may keep him in the lower levels of the minors for a few more games in order to get his timing back at the plate, but once Wendzel is deemed ready to go, he'll be reinstated from Double-A Frisco's 7-day injured list.