Cronin (elbow) signed a two-year, minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Cronin is slated to miss the entire 2026 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of September, so the Rangers will bring him in on a two-year deal with the hope of having him contribute to the organization in 2027. When healthy, the 28-year-old reliever turned in a 4.91 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 22 innings at Triple-A in 2025.