DeShields joined the Rangers as a non-roster invitee Monday.
DeShields spent the first five years of his big-league career as a Ranger before moving to Cleveland prior to last season as part of the return for Corey Kluber. The 28-year-old should stand a good chance to earn a roster spot based on his resume but is unlikely to deserve much more than a bench role. He's stolen 20 or more bases in four of his six seasons but doesn't offer a ton offensively beyond his speed, as he's a career .246/.326/.340 hitter and has managed just 18 total homers.