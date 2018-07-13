Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Absent from Friday's lineup
DeShields (neck/shoulder) is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Baltimore.
Thursday's off day apparently did not provide enough time for DeShields to recover from the neck and shoulder injuries he sustained Wednesday. The 25-year-old was taking batting practice Friday afternoon but still must be medically cleared prior to returning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports. At this point it makes sense for the Rangers to remain cautious with the All-Star break looming, but it currently appears DeShields still has a chance to return this weekend. Carlos Tocci will start in center field and bat ninth for the Rangers in his absence.
