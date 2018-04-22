Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Activated, will start Sunday
DeShields (hand) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday. He'll start in center field and bat leadoff in the Rangers' series finale against the Mariners.
DeShields incurred no setbacks with his fractured left hand while making rehab appearances at Triple-A Round Rock each of the last three days, during which the outfielder went 3-for-7 with two walks and a run scored. The Rangers will immediately reinsert DeShields as their everyday center fielder, resulting in fewer at-bats for the likes of Drew Robinson and Carlos Tocci, the latter of whom was placed on the DL in a corresponding move with a bruised hip.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Could be activated this weekend•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Nearing rehabilitation assignment•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Begins hitting in cage•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swings bat Friday•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...