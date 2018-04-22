Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Activated, will start Sunday

DeShields (hand) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday. He'll start in center field and bat leadoff in the Rangers' series finale against the Mariners.

DeShields incurred no setbacks with his fractured left hand while making rehab appearances at Triple-A Round Rock each of the last three days, during which the outfielder went 3-for-7 with two walks and a run scored. The Rangers will immediately reinsert DeShields as their everyday center fielder, resulting in fewer at-bats for the likes of Drew Robinson and Carlos Tocci, the latter of whom was placed on the DL in a corresponding move with a bruised hip.