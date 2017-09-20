Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Adds 29th stolen base to ledger
DeShields went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Mariners.
DeShields helped manufacture the go-ahead run in the eighth inning by advancing Will Middlebrooks to third base on a bunt single, with Middlebrooks coming around to score on Shin-Soo Choo's sacrifice fly. The speedy leadoff man then showed off his wheels with his 29th stolen base of the season before adding an insurance run on Elvis Andrus' base hit to left field. The theft ended a bit of a drought in the stolen-base department for DeShields, who had gone 0-for-3 in steal attempts over his past 14 games.
