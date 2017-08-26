Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Adds two hits to ledger
DeShields went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.
DeShields reached base in three of his first four plate appearances of the night, but the bats behind him in the order weren't able to find much success against Athletics starter Kendall Graveman, who spun seven innings of one-run ball. Carlos Gomez (shoulder) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list as soon as Saturday, but DeShields' excellent production in his stead may allow the youngster to retain a starting role while Gomez eases back in. The 25-year-old is slashing .300/.400/.400 with 12 runs and a 6-for-6 success rate on stolen-base attempts on the month.
