Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Assumes leadoff role Sunday

DeShields will start in left field and man the leadoff spot Sunday against the Orioles, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

With Shin-Soo Choo receiving the day off, DeShields will slot in atop the order and attempt to provide a spark with his legs and on-base skills. DeShields has been unsuccessful in that regard amid sparse playing time in the second half, collecting one hit in nine at-bats since the All-Star break while getting nabbed in his lone stolen-base attempt.