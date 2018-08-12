Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Back from DL on Sunday

DeShields (head) was activated from the seven-day disabled list Sunday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

As the team hoped, DeShields is doing well enough with his head condition to return to action. He's even back in the starting nine right away, hitting ninth and playing center field Sunday against the Yankees according to Stevenson. He figures to jockey with Carlos Tocci for regular playing time in center field now that he's healthy. To make room for him on the active roster, Drew Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

