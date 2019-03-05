Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Back in action

DeShields (knee) will serve as the Rangers' designated hitter and leadoff man Tuesday in their Cactus League game against the Athletics, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

After nursing a sore right knee in recent days, DeShields will be eased back into action in a non-defensive capacity, but it's expected he'll be ready to play the outfield again by the end of the week. The speedster is the favorite to break camp as the Rangers' top center fielder, though he'll likely slot near the bottom of the order on most occasions with Shin-Soo Choo considered manager Chris Woodward's preferred option atop the lineup.