Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Banished to minors
DeShields was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
With Ronald Guzman (hamstring) slated to come off the injured list Thursday, DeShields, who is slashing just .182/.321/.284 with a homer and eight stolen bases through 30 games this season, was seen as the odd man out. He'll work out some kinks with Nashville before likely returning to the majors at some point later in the season. With DeShields out of the picture for the time being, look for Joey Gallo to cover center field, with Hunter Pence seeing more opportunities in right.
