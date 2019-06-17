Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Bats leadoff Sunday
DeShields served as the leadoff hitter and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Reds.
Batting leadoff was a one-time event, per T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. Rangers manager Chris Woodward acknowledged it was a sentimental Father's Day gesture for DeShields, who played in front of his father, Delino DeShield Sr., the Reds' first-base coach. "I thought it was important," Woodward said., "Absolutely. I'm not afraid to admit that. ... Plus, I like Delino leading off -- it's not that I don't like Delino leading off. It's a special day, being on the same field as your dad. Be a pretty cool moment." Expect Shin-Soo Choo to resume as the leadoff hitter Monday against the Indians.
