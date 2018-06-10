Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Batting second Sunday

DeShields will start in center field and hit second Sunday against the Astros.

DeShields will hit out of the two hole for the second consecutive game, with Sunday's assignment coming against a left-hander (Dallas Keuchel) after right-hander Charlie Morton took the hill for Houston on Saturday. With that in mind, it appears DeShields' move back to the top third of the lineup could be a more permanent one after the speedster had been deployed as the Rangers' No. 9 hitter as recently as Friday. DeShields had a solid showing out of the two hole Saturday, going hitless in two at-bats but drawing two walks and collecting an RBI.