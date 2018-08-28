Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Beginning rehab assignment
DeShields (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.
DeShields landed on the disabled list earlier in the month with a fractured fingertip. He's set to play center field in his first game for the RoughRiders, and if everything goes well, he should be back with the big club sometime in early September.
