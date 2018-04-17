Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Begins hitting in cage
DeShields (hand) has faced live pitching in the batting cages, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
DeShields is swinging the bat again, supporting a claim he made earlier that he'll beat the 4-to-6 week timetable originally established for him. The Rangers are hopeful he can commence a rehabilitation assignment this weekend or by early next week.
