Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Begins rehab assignment

DeShields (hand) went 1-for-3 and played five innings in the field for Double-A Frisco on Thursday.

DeShields, who suffered a broken hamate bone in his left hand in the second game of the season, was participating in the first game of a rehabilitation assignment. He kept telling reporters that he would beat the original prognosis of four-to-six weeks, and he's poised to come back in a little over three. The Rangers want him to play another game Friday, perhaps a full game, before they evaluate him Saturday for a possible return to Arlington. Texas has missed his speed and ability to get on base. The Rangers are 26th in MLB with a .298 on-base percentage.