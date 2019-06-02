Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Called up to Texas

The Rangers recalled DeShields from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

DeShields gets the call after the Rangers placed Joey Gallo on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle. DeShields is 9-for-28 (.321) over six games since he was sent down to Triple-A Nashville on May 25. Danny Santana will replace Gallo in center field Sunday against the Royals.

More News
Our Latest Stories