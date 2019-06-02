Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Called up to Texas
The Rangers recalled DeShields from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
DeShields gets the call after the Rangers placed Joey Gallo on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle. DeShields is 9-for-28 (.321) over six games since he was sent down to Triple-A Nashville on May 25. Danny Santana will replace Gallo in center field Sunday against the Royals.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Has quick stay in MLB•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Banished to minors•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Roster spot in trouble•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Not starting Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...