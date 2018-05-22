Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Carries road woes home

DeShields went 0-for-5 in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

DeShields had been a rare breed on the Rangers -- a player who got on base regularly and hit with proficiency -- but his was one of several bats that went silent during the team's recently completed nine-game road trip. He batted .098 (4-for-41) during the trip and saw his season batting average drop 61 points to .236 along with a 58-point dip in OBP to .323. They both fell even further after Monday's 0-fer.