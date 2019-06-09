Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Checks out of lineup

DeShields is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

DeShields will head to the bench after six consecutive starts in center field, during which he's gone 11-for-24 with a pair of steals. The speedster's recent surge at the plate should help him maintain a regular role in outfield at least until Joey Gallo (oblique) returns from the 10-day injured list, though Danny Santana will replace DedShields in the series finale.

