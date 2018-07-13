Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Cleared to play

DeShields (neck) was officially cleared to play Friday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.

DeShields was lifted from Wednesday's game as a precaution, and now that he's been medically cleared, he'll likely return to the lineup for Saturday's tilt against Baltimore. The 25-year-old outfielder should be available to pinch hit if needed Friday.

