Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Climbs to Mendoza line

DeShields went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.

DeShields spent his first 13 games below the Mendoza Line before he pushed his average to .200 on Sunday. The 26-year-old center fielder is 5-for-12 with four runs scored, two RBI and three stolen bases over his last three games.