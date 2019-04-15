Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Climbs to Mendoza line
DeShields went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.
DeShields spent his first 13 games below the Mendoza Line before he pushed his average to .200 on Sunday. The 26-year-old center fielder is 5-for-12 with four runs scored, two RBI and three stolen bases over his last three games.
