Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Collects two steals

DeShields went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

It was a relatively tame day at the plate for DeShields compared to his recent performances, but the 25-year-old still brought value in DFS contests with the two thefts, which allowed him to overtake Elvis Andrus for the team lead with 24 on the season. Since DeShields has posted a .474 on-base percentage while supplementing that mark with five steals and six runs over the past eight games, he'll be a mainstay in the Rangers lineup until Carlos Gomez (back) is activated from the 10-day disabled list.