Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Connects on sixth home run

DeShields went 2-for-4 with his sixth home run of the season and two runs in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Astros.

The Astros held a 14-1 lead before DeShields connected on a fairly meaningless home run, but fantasy owners certainly won't complain about the rare power contribution from the speedy outfielder. It was just his second extra-base hit in the last 15 games, during which he compiled 56 at-bats.