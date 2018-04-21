Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Could be activated this weekend
DeShields (hand) may not be activated from the disabled list until Sunday or Monday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
DeShields had a pair of hits in the second game of his rehabilitation assignment for Double-A Frisco on Friday and appears ready for the majors. However, manager Jeff Banister understands there's no need to rush DeShields back in April of what clearly will be a non-contending season. "It could be the case by the end of the weekend," replied Banister when asked about DeSheild's return.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Nearing rehabilitation assignment•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Begins hitting in cage•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Swings bat Friday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Hoping to return sooner than four weeks•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...