Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Could be activated this weekend

DeShields (hand) may not be activated from the disabled list until Sunday or Monday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

DeShields had a pair of hits in the second game of his rehabilitation assignment for Double-A Frisco on Friday and appears ready for the majors. However, manager Jeff Banister understands there's no need to rush DeShields back in April of what clearly will be a non-contending season. "It could be the case by the end of the weekend," replied Banister when asked about DeSheild's return.

